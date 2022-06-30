Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, transgender girls in Indiana will not be allowed to compete on girls’ school sports teams. More than a dozen other states have adopted similar laws. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto. The governor said...
Indianapolis, Indiana - Abortion providers in Indiana have seen a huge influx of out-of-state patients since the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion – including from a 10-year-old who had to travel from Ohio for care. As soon as SCOTUS overturned...
Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”:. Hear Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s stance on a total ban on abortion. Learn what is in store for a special general assembly that was delayed until July 25. Hear partisan reaction to Cassidy Hutchinson’s Jan. 6...
In the event of an abortion ban in Indiana, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she cannot legally or ethically commit to not prosecuting those who seek an abortion, according to a June 28 statement given to Indiana Public Media. Oliphant said in the article she is pro-choice and was...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
On Monday three days after the Supreme Court issued its groundbreaking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, the Buckeye state had outlawed any abortion after six...
Recent mass shootings in New York and Texas have renewed the national conversation around gun reform. But in Indiana, access to guns is becoming easier. Starting today, July 1, Hoosiers 18 and older can carry a handgun without a permit, except those with a felony conviction, who face a restraining order or have a dangerous mental illness.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has stated previously, “I take an oath to uphold the laws in the State of Indiana. I realize that it’s up to the legislature to decide what the laws are going to be. It’s my job to enforce them and to protect the public”
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into effect immediately. Most kick in today.
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita said he is hopeful a court will allow abortion restrictions to take place in Indiana even before state legislators meet to discuss a ban later this month. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a lower court's judgement against an Indiana law...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The repeal of Indiana’s requirement for a permit to carry a handgun in public has forced police agencies to change how they handle encounters with armed people. Republicans pushed the repeal, which takes effect Friday, through the state Legislature this spring over the vocal opposition...
