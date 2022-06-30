ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Transgender athlete ban goes into effect July 1st

By Monica Murphy
WNDU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Soon, transgender girls in Indiana will not be allowed to compete on girls’ school sports teams. More than a dozen other states have adopted similar laws. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto. The governor said...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 6

Jerald Thomas
5d ago

that's great biological men should play with biological men and biological women should play a biological women

Reply
8
PROUD TERF WOMAN
2d ago

Excellent, now ban them from all sex segregated safe spaces. Also, make public schools safe from this dangerous and disgusting, perverse and predatory agenda.

Reply
5
Odin The Warrior
2d ago

bout time stop enabling and if the parents don't get these kids the help they need to be charged with neglect and lose all parental rights

Reply
3
Inside Indiana Business

Lawmakers plan response to boost Indiana college-going rate

Indiana lawmakers plan to propose legislative action in response to a new report showing only half of Indiana’s 2020 high school graduates pursued some form of college education beyond high school. The drop marked the state’s lowest college-going rate in recent history. But despite a Republican supermajority in...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant says she may prosecute abortions

In the event of an abortion ban in Indiana, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant said she cannot legally or ethically commit to not prosecuting those who seek an abortion, according to a June 28 statement given to Indiana Public Media. Oliphant said in the article she is pro-choice and was...
Local
Indiana Sports
WISH-TV

Questions arise over Indiana’s new permitless carry law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are 15 categories that prohibit someone from carrying a gun in Indiana. Those include a felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge from the military. Some of the information is readily available to the police, while other data about people is not. Without a state licensure...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Heat index could rise to 107 in Indianapolis; advisories issued across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heat advisory was issued for Tuesday afternoon and evening in central Indiana, including Indianapolis. Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected in portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana. The extent of the dangerous heat remains somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms, the weather service in Indianapolis says in the advisory issued Monday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, July 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana DCS Receives Federal Approval For Prevention Funding

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Child Services received approval from the Administration for Children and Families of its Title IV-E Prevention Program Five-Year plan, which allows the state to use federal funding for the first time to deliver prevention services to families with the goal of keeping children safely with their families and out of foster care.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

These new Indiana laws take effect today

Dozens of Indiana laws take effect today, including a new tax on vaping products, a ban on transgender females playing on girls sports teams and the elimination of handgun permits. Overall, more than 150 bills passed during the legislative session but some went into effect immediately. Most kick in today.
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

READI PROGRAM BEGINS IN INDIANA

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers announced yesterday that quality of place projects and programs are beginning to move forward across the state through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI. The program is on track to designate $200 million of the grantable funds to projects and programs in 10 regions by the end of July and expects to designate another $300 million in all 17 regions of the state by the end of the year. The goal is to accelerate ready-to-go projects and programs that are expected to transform Indiana communities, attract talent and improve the quality of life. The Grants are expected to bring $15 million to Southeast Indiana READI which includes Union, Franklin, Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties, the East Central Indiana Regional Partnership which will go toward projects in Wayne, Randolph, Fayette, Blackford, Jay, Henry, and Grant counties as well as Delaware county and the city of Muncie.
CBS Chicago

New Indiana law aims to address state's nursing shortage

HAMMOND, INDIANA (CBS) - A new law kicked in Indiana aims at increasing the number of nurses in the state to address what health care workers call a critical shortage.The goal is to help nursing programs accept more students and eventually increase the workforce. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas went to Franciscan Health in Hammond to see how it will work.Ina Hodges of Franciscan Health said thanks to the new law , said she hopes the new law will encourage more students to enroll in the state's nursing schools."We're pretty excited about it because it's gonna open the pipeline for us,"...
HAMMOND, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
97ZOK

What Is The Most Overrated City In Illinois? [Poll]

Last week we took a look at the most overhyped and overrated areas in Iowa, so I figured it was only fair to also look at the great state of Illinois. The votes and suggestions for Iowa are very funny and interesting to read. Since I'm not from Illinois I'm also excited to learn about some spots that I may have overhyped over the years simply because others did.

