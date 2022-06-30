ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

PTSD awareness month draws attention to survivors

By Matthew Johnstone
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pecgT_0gQOUdvw00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Post-traumatic stress disorder is one of the more common mental illnesses in the county, yet it’s rarely talked about.

Stress is your body’s normal response to trauma, it’s not something out of the ordinary. In many ways, PTSD is similar to fight flight or freeze – but that stress reaction happens when there is no trauma present.

“The problem is your body gets stuck in that state of heightened awareness and certain things trigger it, and your brain keeps you there,” said Name Kansas Affiliate Development Specialist Arthur Summers.

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

PTSD impact one in five American adults who have experienced traumatic events according to PTSD United. Yet many who live with this health condition, don’t talk about it.

“I think the biggest part is the stigma honestly,” Summers said. “People don’t want to be a burden to others, the stigma of PTSD gives them a hold up – especially males, we don’t like to talk about that stuff.”

While typically associated with veterans, PTSD can happen to anyone, and the families of those suffering from PTSD are also impacted. For team members with Veteran’s Affairs, PTSD and it’s impact on service members is something always on their mind.

“I think there should be a national awareness day every day of every week,” VA / VFW Service Officer David Tinsley said. “Because these guys just don’t come in and get well overnight. It’s a long process, and some of them are never really well, they just learn how to cope.”

Gun safety legislation sparks debate in Kansas

The one central message those who work with PTSD patients want victims to take away, you are not alone.

“You can’t make a person seek out help, but you can make them aware that there is help out there, and they don’t have to feel the way they do for forever,” Tinsley said.

Post-traumatic stress disorder isn’t something that goes away on it’s own. For those suffering from PTSD, finding local support groups can help them connect with others in an open, judge free environment. To connect with local support groups, civilian or veteran specific, visit these links below.

Nami PTSD link

Find help link

VA Health Services link

US department of Veteran Affairs PTSD link

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

This 4th of July don’t become part of the ER statistic

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Recently, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment revealed that 210 people from July 1 to July 5 in 2021 were put in the ER due to firework-related incidents. That number is up 15 percent from 2020 according to the health agency, with children younger than 12 making up 35 percent of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Firework injuries up in 2021, KDHE urges child safety

KANSAS (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July on Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning of the potential injuries that can come from fireworks. In Kansas, there were at least 210 firework-related injuries that resulted in emergency department visits last year. This was an 18% increase from 2020. Children 12-years-old and […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

German man quits job to bike across US for children

OSAGE (KSNT) – A German man is biking through Kansas during a trip across the U.S. to raise money for a children’s hospital, on Saturday. Marco Isele was inspired to help children with cancer in Cologne, Germany after spending a short period in the hospital. He was heartbroken by the sight of children in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

This is the leading cause of house fires in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A report from the Kansas State Fire Marshal has revealed the leading cause for house fires in 2021. House fires cause millions of dollars worth of damage across Kansas each year. With the latest statistics from the State Fire Marshal, the damage estimates have increased from 2020 to 2021 by several million […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Health
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

These new Kansas laws go into effect July 1

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session and several are set to become active by July. A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#American#Veteran S Affairs
KSNT News

Gun safety legislation sparks debate in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This weekend, President Biden is set to sign into law the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. Local gun reform advocates are thankful change is finally coming. The bipartisan “Safer Communities Act” will soon provide millions of dollars for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The money can […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

End of watch: California K9 ‘Max’ laid to rest in Kansas

RUSSELL (KSNT) – A police dog from California with seven years of experience in law enforcement was laid to rest in Russell, Kansas. The Russell Police Department and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office had the “distinct honor” of escorting the retired K9 known as Max for his last ride on June 29. With his health […]
RUSSELL, KS
KSNT News

PHOTOS: Annual Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is surrounded by unique and colorful cars from all around Kansas this morning as The Spirit of Kansas car show kicks off. The annual Fourth of July celebration has been taking place in Shawnee County for more than 20 years, and is in its second year back since the pandemic caused them to cancel in 2020.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
KSNT News

New Kansas lakes added to blue-green algae watch, warning list

TOPEKA (KSNT) – More lakes are joining a list of Kansas waterbodies that have become afflicted by blue-green algae this year. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released new information on June 30 showing that more lakes are continuing to be monitored for harmful algal blooms (HABs) and blue-green algae. While no lakes are […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Value Them Both signs stolen, vandalized across Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Signs showing support for the controversial Value Them Both movement in Kansas are reportedly being stolen and vandalized. People have been expressing their anger against the Value Them Both movement in Kansas this year with the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24. This action by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

St. Marys police officer dies on duty

SAINT MARYS (KSNT) – The Saint Marys Police Department announced the death of one of their officers while on duty on Saturday. Officer Mark Lamberson died unexpectedly while on duty on July 2. Lamberson’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, but no foul play is suspected. More information will be released […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
KSNT News

9 charged in Kansas poaching case

PRATT (KSNT) – Following a three-year poaching investigation, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has charged nine people. Game wardens with the KDWP were responsible for conducting an investigation spanning multiple counties in Northwest Kansas in connection to numerous poached animals. Both physical and electronic search warrants were managed by the KDWP during the […]
KSNT News

Arkansas man running from KHP seriously injured

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (KSNT)- A Texas man fleeing from authorities on a motorcycle was seriously injured when he crossed paths with a truck Thursday. A 37-year-old Arkansas man riding a 2019 Kawasaki ZR900 was running from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Chautauqua County on Highway 166, 5 miles west of Sedan. Deputies said a 2022 Ram […]
KSNT News

22-year Kansas fishing record broken

SHERMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman has set a new state fishing record with her catch out of a local farm pond in Sherman County. Tami Sanderson has entered the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Park’s records after catching a yellow perch in a farm pond. The perch weighed in at 1.46 pounds and […]
SHERMAN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy