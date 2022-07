Tarantulas really are the size of your hand, sometimes bigger with their legs spread out. If you live in area of the world where there are not any tarantulas you would be surprised at how large they actually look in person. Some can have bodies that are 3-4 inches long with a longer leg span. The good news is that tarantulas are harmless to humans. Some people like to keep them as pets.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO