New Orleans, LA

Locally heavy rain Thursday

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning lows drop into the low 70s to upper 70s. Expect some rain and storms overnight and in the morning. Add in some heat, and rain and storms will increase around...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

Scattered storms but drying by Fireworks time

NEW ORLEANS — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up on radar. It is not a washout, though! When heading outside, make sure to keep a place of shelter in the back of your mind, in the case you hear thunder. Some storms are producing frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. We even received reports of a possible waterspout.
WDSU

Some rain for 4th of July for New Orleans

A high pressure ridge is back in place over the southeastern United States. The ridge will keep temperatures high all week and rain chances low later this week and weekend. Monday: Expect a partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid day with a 50% chance of rain and storms and afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Holiday weekend forecast

NEW ORLEANS — Scattered storms are in the forecast today, but it won't be a washout! You'll still be able to get outside. With a 50% chance of storms, some of you will stay dry. Others will see storms pop-up, and those storms will be most likely during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky today, and as always, head inside if you hear thunder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bonnie Nears Hurricane Status

NEW ORLEANS — Fourth of July Holiday and all of next week. Not much change in our weather pattern as local temperatures remain seasonal around 88-93° degrees. Hot and humid into the early evening as the Heat Index temperatures indicate -- it feels like 94-101° degrees. Chance of morning rain showers. Developing afternoon storms that become widespread and strong at times through the dinner hours. Then the transition of isolated storms to showers by late evening. Followed by a slight chance of rain around midnight. "Rinse and repeat" -- into the following week. A reminder for Independence Day, Excessive Rainfall Risk for all SELA areas east and south of the line from I-55 straight down to Galliano. This includes, the eastern half of Tangipahoa Parish, Washington, St. Tammany, Orleans, Plaquemines, Jefferson, Parishes, Eastern portions of St. John the Baptist and Lafourche Parishes. Areas of Mississippi and Alabama. Therefore, a LOW Risk of Scattered Flash Flooding. Rainfall potential up to 2.50" inches per day by midnight Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Abita Springs celebrates Independence Day with classic cars

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Fourth of July festivities were in full swing at Abita Springs Trailhead Park Monday. On top of food, music, and fireworks, their celebration included classic cars. Gulf Coast Classic Cruisers, a local car club in the Covington area, brought their classic cars out for event-goers...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Attempted carjacking of a RTA bus in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — There were two carjackings that were reported by New Orleans police yesterday, one including the attempted carjacking of a public transportation bus. According to reports, officers arrested Terrance Johson, 21, after he allegedly approached a bus driver of an RTA in New Orleans East on the 7700 block of Grant Street right before noon yesterday wanting to steal the bus. The bus driver refused, and the unarmed suspect fled on foot toward Wilson Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana Culture: How pralines became a local specialty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is the praline. Made with pecans and cream or milk, the candy’s rich and full-bodied flavors are near decadent. One taste of a well-made praline explains why the treat has been tempting Louisianians and tourists since the 1800s.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Caught on video: Cruise ship cancels remainder of Alaskan voyage after striking iceberg

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passengers on an Alaskan cruise had a harrowing experience last weekend, as their vessel struck a small iceberg in an incident caught on video. No one was reported injured when the Norwegian Sun struck the aquatic hazard on Saturday (June 25), but the Norwegian Cruise Line ship canceled the rest of its scheduled itinerary to assess damage in Juneau on Monday before returning passengers to its home port of Seattle.
JUNEAU, AK
WDSU

Free food, shoes and haircuts at Feed the Multitudes event

NEW ORLEANS — Some families will spend time today stopping by the 33rd Feed The Multitudes celebration. Organizers say there will be free food, haircuts, manicures and shoes at this event. It is going on from 10 am until 3 pm at Victory Church on Airline Drive, Metairie, LA.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

NOPD reports three carjackings from this holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS — The carjackings continue to be a consistent problem in New Orleans, as there were three reported carjackings from this weekend alone. According to the New Orleans police, one carjacking was reported in the Seventh Ward, one near Algiers, and one in New Orleans East. The carjacking...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three arrested after vehicle chase crosses parish lines

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police arrested three people accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Kenner into New Orleans on Sunday night. Police say a caller had reason to believe people inside of a vehicle circling an industrialized business area were about to burglarize a business in the 2300 block of Marietta Street. The area has been hit hard by recent thefts of catalytic converters.
KENNER, LA

