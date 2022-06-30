ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SXSW expands to Australia for 2023

By Julianna Washburn
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — South by Southwest announced Wednesday that it’s expanding from Austin to Sydney, Australia. SXSW Sydney will hold its first abroad festival in October 2023.

The move is intended to bring opportunities that are characteristic of SXSW to Asia Pacific creators, according to a release.

PHOTOS: SXSW 2022 celebrity sightings

“The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together,” CEO and co-founder of SXSW Roland Swenson said in the release.

SXSW Sydney is collaborating with music promoter TEG, the New South Wales Government and Destination NSW. Since its beginning in 1987, this will be the first time the festival leaves Texas.

SXSW 2023 will be held March 10-19 in Austin with the Sydney festival later in the year.

The Asia Pacific festival will create a new SXSW “touchpoint,” with sights for a wide array of original content, according to SXSW event producer Sydney Geoff Jones.

Applications to be part of the SXSW Conferences and Festivals are open and available on its website.

