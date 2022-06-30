ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Remembering Aquila Reuben Harris

KDRV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends described him as a rambunctious kid, who was always...

www.kdrv.com

Herald and News

Fourth of July parade shows Klamath Falls' patriotism

Red, white, and blue parade floats, and the community celebrating was all present downtown during the 4th of July Parade Monday morning. The community showed up in a big way for the parade in honor of America’s 246th birthday by having a variety of floats. Many of the floats...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Shooting, Josephine Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed, William Illingworth (47) of Cave Junction, shot and killed a Jacob Benson (42) who had entered his home after an escalating verbal argument. The incident is still under investigation but is currently being investigated as a self-defense shooting. Illingworth has been cooperating with Detectives throughout the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Josephine County District Attorney’s Office and the OSP Forensic Lab.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: White City woman died in Brookings Harbor auto-pedestrian crash

BROOKINGS, Ore. -- NewsWatch 12 has confirmation tonight that an afternoon incident at Brookings Harbor claimed the life of a White City woman. The Curry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident at the port at Brookings Harbor, reportedly involving three people being hit by a vehicle. A Curry County official says the crash killed one person, sent another to the hospital, and brought Oregon State Police into the investigation.
BROOKINGS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Photo Story: Independence Day Parade 2022

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Thousands of spectators lined Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls today, for the annual Independence Day parade organized by the Klamath Freedom Celebration Series. The hour-long parade began when a pair of F-15 Eagles with the 173rd Fighter Wing provided a flyover above the parade route.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

4th of July celebrations taking place all around the Rogue Valley

Central Point - Fourth of July celebrations were happening all around the Rogue Valley today, with parades, street fairs, and firework shows. Jackson County Expo Center is holding its annual Boomfest. The free event has been a long-standing tradition for nearly 20 years. Bringing together families and the community to celebrate Independence Day.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Storybook walk through downtown Grants Pass

Grants Pass - Josephine Community Library has partnered with downtown Grants Pass businesses to participate in a storybook walk as part of the library’s summer reading program. Getting children outside during the summer months. In the windows of local businesses are pages of the classic poem “I Wandered Lonely...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Selma fire leaves ash and debris of structure

SELMA, Ore. --A Selma area shop and barn is gone today after a weekend fire destroyed the structure. The Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says the Saturday night fire burned the building in the 6400 block of Lakeshore Drive. IVFD says its responded around 8pm along with American Medical Response...
SELMA, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

Vehicle Eludes, Crashes on Highway 62 in Eagle Point (Photo)

EAGLE POINT, Ore. - A car has crashed after attempting to elude Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies this afternoon in Eagle Point. A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a black 2015 BMW around 12 pm on Highway 62 at South Shasta Avenue after observing the vehicle driving recklessly. The suspect vehicle eluded and crashed into two other cars on Highway 62 near Dutton Road. One suspect was taken into custody from the vehicle. Another suspect fled on foot and was picked up by an uninvolved motorist. Medford Police Department (MPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect. One victim from the crash was transported to a local hospital.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KDRV

ODF recon flights set to look for wildfires from storm

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry has two reconnaissance flights set today to look for wildfires sparked by this weekend's thunderstorm in Jackson County. The agency says it is borrowing Douglas Forest Protective Association air support today while, "We will also be fully staffed and ready to respond to additional fire starts that may be a result of this storm."
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 4

According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 30, 4:19 a.m., California & Madrona, “disorderly conduct,” 32-year old Danny Ray O’Dell charged with Disorderly Conduct & Criminal Mischief III, “O’Dell was cited lieu custody.”. Fuel Theft. According to an entry on the NBPD...
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

Josephine County Sheriffs search for missing woman

Grants Pass, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information regarding a missing 61-year-old woman. Donna Lepp, also known as Donna Fink, was last seen Saturday, June 25th at her residence off Highland Ave. She does not have a vehicle and is thought to be on...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDRV

Cat missing for over a year finally reunites with Jackson County owner

PHOENIX, Ore. - Like the legendary king Ulysses returning home after his long Odyssey, a missing cat has returned home following a year and a half in the wild. Jackson County Animal Services reports that a good Samaritan brought her to the Southern Oregon Veterinary Specialty Center thinking she had been hit by a car. Animal service workers then assisted the vets office in locating the extremely grateful owner thanks to the cat having a microchip with current owner information. The wandering lady didn't make it far. The cat was discovered only about a mile away from where she lived.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Wildfire sparks just south of Klamath Falls

UPDATE: At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, firefighters from Klamath County Fire District One informed us that a fire that sparked just south of Klamath Falls near Midland is now 100% lined. According to KCFD1, the fire did grow to roughly 40 acres before it was contained. Hot spots are...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Shooting leaves one dead in Cave Junction

An early morning shooting in Cave Junction left one man dead on Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. Sheriff deputies from Josephine County responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Browntown Road in Cave Junction around 3:30 AM Thursday. William Illingworth, 47, of Cave...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
Klamath Falls News

Brush fire in Midland scorches 60 acres

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - At approximately 2:30 PM on Saturday, July 2, 2022, a fire ignited in Midland, Ore. near a residence on Cross Road. Strong winds quickly fanned the fire to the east, rapidly growing up the hill toward a communications tower. Winds also pushed the flames toward additional homes north of the fire.
MIDLAND, OR

