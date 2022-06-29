ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder declined Mike Muscala's team option

By Clemente Almanza
The Oklahoma City Thunder have declined the 2023-23 team option for Mike Muscala, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Muscala’s option had him set to be paid $3.5 million next season.

Muscala will now be a free agent and can seek to join other teams. There’s also the possibility the Thunder decide to bring back Muscala on a cheaper deal.

Considering the Thunder suddenly have a roster crunch of young players, fitting in the 30-year-old seems a bit forced as the minutes could go to younger players who need them for developmental purposes.

This is the third move of the day for the Thunder on Wednesday as the team also declined Lu Dort’s option to make him an unrestricted free agent and picked up Isaiah Roby’s option for next season.

Muscala underwent season-ending ankle surgery this past March. In three seasons with the Thunder, Muscala averaged 7.3 points and three rebounds while shooting 39.2 percent from three on nearly four attempts per game.

