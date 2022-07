The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has requested assistance from the public in obtaining the whereabouts of Donny Ray Fulsom and Sherry Lavon Collier. The suspects currently have warrants for felony theft in Polk County. Those with information that may help are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 936-327-6810. An anonymous tip may be submitted at p3tips.com, (the P3 App) or call Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where tipsters could collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

POLK COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO