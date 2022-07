ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A juvenile was shot Sunday in Fairfax County and is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the 3600 block of Buckman Road in Alexandria just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. Once on scene they found a juvenile shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening, police said.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO