It has been a mostly sunny and warm start to the day today. We are going to see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Showers will help to cool our temperatures. This wet weather pattern is expected to stick around through the weekend. An open tropical low over Houston, TX will continue to pump Gulf moisture into the southeast. There is no longer a chance for development now that it is inland. July 4th Monday, our rain chances drop slightly, but we are still going to see a chance for those afternoon showers and thunderstorms. This means slightly higher temperatures during that afternoon hours.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO