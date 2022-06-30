ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dodges Stephen Colbert's question on whether she'll run for president in 2024

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4J7v_0gQOQ6EA00
  • Stephen Colbert asked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if she might run for president in 2024.
  • "I don't know about all of that," Ocasio-Cortez responded while laughing.
  • She said people need to "focus on keeping a democracy for anybody to be president."

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
NBC News

Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), member of the January 6th Select Committee, talks about “Trump world’s” response to Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony before the committee during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press. Trump officials are “trying their best” to attack and discredit Hutchinson, Lofgren says.July 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Rep. Crow: ‘Astonishing’ what Barr told Jan 6 Committee that he ‘didn’t say’ during Trump presidency

Former impeachment manager Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to the second day of the January 6 Committee’s public hearings. “The most important takeaway for me is the depths and the breadth of the depravity and the leadership failure of the Trump administration,” says Crow. “It is absolutely astonishing to me that Bill Barr and all these other people under oath when they're being deposed, will say things that they didn't say over the four year course of the Trump presidency.”June 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

Angle: The Most Unpatriotic President Ever

Jul. 1, 2022 - 09:12 - Laura Ingraham discusses how the last thing leftists wants is to ‘celebrate’ America’s independence because they don’t ‘want’ America to be independent on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

543K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy