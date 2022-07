EUREKA, Calif. — Eureka's first Independence Day festival since 2019 returned, leading to a huge economic impact on the area. The festival in Eureka's Old Town has been a mainstay for over 20 years, but the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the pandemic. This year, residents turned out in droves and organizers said the event's return gives a boost to local businesses.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO