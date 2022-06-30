Juvenile shot on Indy’s east side, police believe targeted shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wednesday night shooting inside of a residence has left a juvenile injured, and Indianapolis police are asking the public for information.
Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 3100 block of Manor Court.
Once there, they located a juvenile who had been shot. They were transported to Methodist Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.
Officers did say they believe this was a targeted incident, and that the juvenile was found inside of a residence.
They have asked anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact IMPD, or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
This shooting happened just a few hours after two other shootings acros s the city that left four injured and one person dead .
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0