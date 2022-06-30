ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Juvenile shot on Indy’s east side, police believe targeted shooting

By Luther Johnson
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wednesday night shooting inside of a residence has left a juvenile injured, and Indianapolis police are asking the public for information.

Around 10:20 p.m., IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at the 3100 block of Manor Court.

Once there, they located a juvenile who had been shot. They were transported to Methodist Hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers did say they believe this was a targeted incident, and that the juvenile was found inside of a residence.

They have asked anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact IMPD, or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This shooting happened just a few hours after two other shootings acros s the city that left four injured and one person dead .

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

