Nebraska State

'Double-effect': Ricketts talks about abortion ban exceptions

WOWT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Pete Ricketts closed out his news conference Wednesday afternoon with an opinion on the Jan. 6 Committee hearings. Election 2022: Mike Flood wins special election in Nebraska. Updated:...

www.wowt.com

WOWT

Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade draws thousands despite heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston, home to Nebraska’s largest 4th of July parade was bustling with thousands of community members Monday afternoon for the 62nd annual parade. “We’re the best country in the world! We need to keep getting it better though,” says attendee Don Johnson. Ralston’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordnance. NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot 4th of July, staying hot Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning thunderstorms rumbled across the metro dumping some generous rainfall amounts, some areas picking around an inch of rain. However most of that rain fell near and north of I-80, with southern Nebraska and Iowa remaining largely dry. Sunshine returned this afternoon heating things up quickly, temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 90s. Temperatures should range from 95 to 98 across the metro for the early evening, with heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees. We only “cool” to 87 by 10pm, so it will stay very warm and humid for any firework celebrations.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Corn Belt League baseball fires up the grill for All-Star game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metro’s Corn Belt League, will celebrate the mid-summer classic All-Star Game with baseball, contests and plenty of corn. In its 6th season hosting summer collegiate baseball, the CBL features eight teams made up of 182 players from across the country, representing 82 schools. “Our...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Storm Chasers slam Saints early, hold on for win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Storm Chasers scored in each of the first three innings, starting with Michael Massey’s first inning grand slam, and held on for a 6-4 win over the Saints in St. Paul Saturday. Leadoff hitter Roman Quinn bunted safely to start the game, and...
OMAHA, NE

