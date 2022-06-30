'Double-effect': Ricketts talks about abortion ban exceptions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early morning thunderstorms rumbled across the metro dumping some generous rainfall amounts, some areas picking around an inch of rain. However most of that rain fell near and north of I-80, with southern Nebraska and Iowa remaining largely dry. Sunshine returned this afternoon heating things up quickly, temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 90s. Temperatures should range from 95 to 98 across the metro for the early evening, with heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees. We only “cool” to 87 by 10pm, so it will stay very warm and humid for any firework celebrations.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO