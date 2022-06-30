ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

By Gina Benitez
WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police say a couple of crooks are up to no good in one Huntsville neighborhood and they have video and pictures of them. They’re hoping you can help track them down. Police said the two...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Pastors on church security

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Albertville woman indicted for husband’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to online court documents, a grand jury has indicted an Albertville woman on one count of intentional murder. 54-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested in January in connection to the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright. A Marshall County grand jury...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Kentucky residents arrested in Priceville for drug trafficking

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Kentucky residents were arrested last week in Priceville for leading law enforcement on a chase and drug trafficking. On June 28, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) asked for help in a chase from the Priceville Police Department. Law enforcement was chasing a black Toyota Corolla with Texas plates that was traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Ant-abortion rally in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
WHNT News 19

Hartselle woman arrested for methamphetamine, cocaine

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Priceville Police Department found several drugs during a routine traffic stop on Sunday. Authorities say that Kimberly Roshell Lambert, of Hartselle, was stopped for having an expired tag. After investigating further, police found methamphetamine and cocaine. Lambert was arrested on two counts...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Increased patrol at Fourth of July festival

MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Wanted suspect apprehended on I-65; interstate back open

A portion of I-65, just south of the Tennessee River Bridge, has reopened after law enforcement apprehended a wanted suspect near mile marker 335. Troopers and Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) along with its Aviation Unit, in-conjunction with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and Decatur and Priceville Police Department's all responded to the scene.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Florida man arrested for making terrorist threat towards Limestone Co.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

‘Small child’ shot on Seminole Drive in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Huntsville Police received a call regarding a shooting on Seminole Drive. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) a child was shot. HEMSI transported the child to Huntsville Hospital Emergency and Trauma Services. Webster said that the child...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Russellville woman shoots boyfriend during dispute

LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man was shot in the leg Sunday during a domestic dispute with his girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Tasha Nesbits, 36, shot her boyfriend Sylvester Talentino in the leg Sunday morning. Talentino was transferred from Russellville Hospital to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Military veterans urge caution with fireworks

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Lawrence County man shot by girlfriend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Bomb threat shuts down portion of I-65

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Portion of I-65 blocked by law enforcement for a serious threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: I-65 is now open in both direction and there’s no longer any traffic,. For about 90 minutes Sunday night, portions of I-65 were blocked in both directions just south of the Tennessee River Bridge. Bomb Squad, ALEA, Morgan and Limestone County Sheriff Deputies, Priceville and Decatur Police Departments investigated a serious threat.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Russellville teen dead after two-vehicle crash

RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Bomb threats responsible for Sunday night I-65 closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A heavy police presence due to a bomb threat shut down portions of I-65 northbound and southbound. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect that made threats involving explosives is in custody. After the suspect was in custody, the bomb squad checked the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

Comments / 0

