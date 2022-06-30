Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Kentucky residents were arrested last week in Priceville for leading law enforcement on a chase and drug trafficking. On June 28, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) asked for help in a chase from the Priceville Police Department. Law enforcement was chasing a black Toyota Corolla with Texas plates that was traveling at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.

