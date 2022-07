Streetwear and sneaker culture has seen a noticeable uptick in popularity throughout Indonesia in recent years and that can be attributed to two things: the rise of social media and the emergence of new retailers. The former has allowed residents of this corner of the world to be exposed to news and trends that surround the industry while the latter has afforded them more access to the actual products. And this profound appreciation for the lifestyle has been disseminated through its local communities as many have put forth valiant efforts to organize sneaker-focused community gatherings and events as well as create captivating content.

