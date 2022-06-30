ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Cheney: GOP can't be loyal to both Trump and the Constitution

By Rebecca Falconer
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday it's become clear from what the Jan. 6 select committee has learned that the efforts former President Trump "oversaw and engaged in were even more chilling and threatening than we imagined." What she's saying: The U.S. faces a domestic threat it's never faced...

