When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday from yet another person saying they found her cat, she wouldn’t let herself believe it. “We’ve heard from so many people who saw an orange cat they thought was Snowball,” said Dunston, who lost count of all the pictures she’s seen since her 10-year-old family cat disappeared March 19, and has tried to forget all the times she drove out in the middle of the night to look at a dead cat someone found on the road.

UKIAH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO