Woodbury, MN

Activities This Week In Woodbury, Oakdale, Stillwater & Cottage Grove

By Emily Bowman, Macaroni Kid SE Metro
 5 days ago

Here are Macaroni Kid SE Metro's picks for the five things to do in the east metro with kids for the week.

Man found dead in Lake Washington water

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason reports that at approx. 0640 hours on July 1, 2022, deputies responded to a residence located on the southwest shore of Lake Washington, in Washington Township for a Missing Person Report. At the residence, Deputies spoke with Reporting Party and family members, who advised...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bodies of 3 missing kids and mother found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a homicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
#Fireworks Celebrations
Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
MINNESOTA STATE
MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two motorcycle crashes reported

Submitted by Lt. Herman Krieg, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. TOWN OF SPRING LAKE & MAIDEN ROCK, WI – The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has reported on two of several recent motorcycle crashes, the second of which involved a man from Spring Valley, Wisconsin. On Wednesday, June 22,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Minneapolis cancels annual 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Minneapolis has canceled its annual 4th of July fireworks show. The city of Minneapolis' annual 4th of July celebration, "Red, White, and Boom," will not be held this year due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages. The city made the announcement earlier this week.

