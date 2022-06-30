Fisher Cats will face Chris Sale tomorrow

PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the first game of their series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday and they dropped the second game of the series too, falling 6-5 on Wednesday. New Hampshire was forced to play catch...
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Twelve Independence Days ago, Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Kyle Drabek faced 28 batters from the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate without allowing a hit. On this Independence Day, New Hampshire Fisher Cats pitcher Adam Kloffenstein also faced batters from the Colorado Rockies’ Double-A affiliate, but this time around the opposing hits came a little quicker.
PORTLAND, ME – Cam Eden hit a two-run homer and winning pitcher Andrew Bash (4-3) tossed four hitless innings in relief to help lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate, 2-3, 33-41) to a 4-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox, 3-2, 33-41).
PORTLAND, MAINE – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats won’t have much time to dwell on their Sunday night collapse, falling 4-2 at the hands of the Portland Sea Dogs. New Hampshire’s bullpen went into the bottom of the seventh with a 2-0 lead before a nine-man rally put the Sea Dogs up 3-2, adding another run in the eighth for good measure.
'Tis the season for road and day trips as warmer weather makes it so much easier to travel around and enjoy New England adventures. And even more so, having a bucket list to check off over time. I have an item for you to add. One of the most fun...
New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
If you haven't heard of the Brickyard Hollow Brewing Company, you have now, as this legendary restaurant and brewery in the Greater Portland area is finally moving south. With locations in Yarmouth, Freeport, and Portland, they're now open in the stunning Seacoast town of Ogunquit, Maine. I've heard about this incredible restaurant simply because of its blueberry pizza.
JAFFREY, N.H. – A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued by a medical helicopter after he fell headfirst while descending Mount Monadnock in New Hampshire.It happened Thursday on the white dot trail.Rescuers decided because of the nature of the man's fall and injuries, using the helicopter to reach him was the safest solution.The helicopter landed near the summit, and transported the man to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.The extent of the man's injuries were not released.
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
Are you a lover of the movie Twilight like I am? There is just something about that series that just sucked me in. Pun intended. What's better then vampires and wolves? Well, I'll tell you. You can buy the house that looks almost exactly like the Cullen's home in the movie.
When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
B&Bs are a perfect place to stay when you want to experience true local flavor of a particular place. The bed and breakfast options in Portland are varied, from historic mansions to cozy inns. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find a Portland bed and breakfast that suits your needs. In this article, we will discuss the 10 best bed and breakfasts in Portland, Maine.
It's always been a popular spot during the summer months, but for those of you who don't know, you can enjoy a fun summer tubing trip down the Saco River in Mount Washington Valley, NH. At approximately 136 miles long, the Saco River travels from Saco Lake in the White...
If you are looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July, Maine has you covered with many fun for all ages events going on. You can get out and enjoy a craft fair, a car show, or just enjoy some music. Here is a list of a few of the many events towns will be offering around the state. All events will take place on July 4th. Have a fun and safe 4th of July everyone!
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers could claim to live in the craft beer capital of the East Coast, maybe the U.S., and they'd have an argument. As of July, 167 breweries operated in Maine. On July 1, 1995, a legend was created near the dawn of the industry. Allagash Brewing...
Attleboro: 9:20 p.m. – Haywood Field — North Ave. Everett: Dusk – Glendale Park — Elm St. Haverhill: 9:15 p.m. – Riverside Park — 163 Lincoln Ave. Hingham: 9:00 p.m. – Button Island – 3 Otis St. Ipswich: 9:00 p.m. – Turner...
Comments / 0