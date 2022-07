2022 has not been a particularly good year for The Dark Order in AEW. Sure, they’ve recorded a 26-17 record since the calendar turned over, with matches in AEW, Create A Pro, Prestige, and NJPW, and have watched on proudly as their good pal “Hangman” Adam Page held the top honor in Tony Khan’s promotion, the AEW World Championship. And yet, here we are, roughly halfway through the 2022 calendar year, and two members of the faction, Stu Grayson and Alan “Five” Angels, have already failed to come to terms on new deals, with a third, Colt Cabana, expected to stick to Ring of Honor due to his positive history in the promotion and his negative history with CM Punk.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO