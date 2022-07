CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people showed up to the Corpus Christi Federal Courthouse as part of a "March for Bodily Autonomy" this Fourth of July. The march was prompted by the recent Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the overturning over Roe v. Wade. It began at North Carancahua Street at 8:30 a.m. and came to a stop outside the Federal Courthouse.

