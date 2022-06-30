ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

45-year-old killed in Walker County crash

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning outside of Parrish has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Parrish man.

Police searching for suspect who shot 2 deputies in Bibb County

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chad Moon was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Freightliner dump truck at around 9 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 269 near the 23-mile marker, eight miles south of Parrish.

Moon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

#Traffic Accident
