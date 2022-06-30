ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

First Warning Forecast

WSAZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe return of hazy, hot, humid weather, 3Hs, has...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Visitation services begin for fallen officers in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Visitation services have begun for two of the officers who were killed last week in an ambush shooting in Allen, Kentucky. The visitation for Floyd County Deputy William Petry began Sunday evening and continued Monday at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Kentucky. Visitation for Prestonsburg...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- During a press conference Sunday, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt shared events that led up to a violent, deadly standoff that occurred Thursday evening in the community of Allen. The incident described by officials as a ‘war zone’ claimed the lives of three officers, a...
WSAZ

Vigil to be held for fallen officers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A vigil is planned Sunday evening to honor three officers killed Thursday during a shootout in the community of Allen, Kentucky. Community members are urged to come to Prestonsburg High School Sunday, July 3 for a memorial to honor Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department, Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Friday night, WSAZ was getting a first look at a home where a deadly mass shooting happened less than 24 hours ago -- killing three officers and injuring four others in Allen. We found out late Friday night that Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
LONDON, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
westkentuckystar.com

State police announce weekend checkpoint locations

The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints across western Kentucky this weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law, and...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

2 eastern Kentucky police officers killed in line of duty

ALLEN, Ky. (KT) - A eastern Kentucky man who opened fire on police officers attempting to serve a warrant related to domestic violence situation Thursday is facing two charges of murder. Lance Stortz, 49, of Allen, was arrested after the deadly rampage. Two hostages in the home were safe, according...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Suspect in deadly Allen shooting in custody, multiple officers injured

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting in the town of Allen in Floyd County, in which several police officers have been injured. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt tells WYMT that the suspect is in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Thursday and posted...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Authorities respond to boating incident on Ohio River

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating an accident on the Ohio River with one person reportedly unaccounted for. The initial report around 1:30 p.m. was that two pleasure craft had been struck by a barge, said Wood County Sheriff...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A mass shooting killed three law enforcement officers Thursday night, and injured four others in the Allen community. The suspect, Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, faces several charges, including murder of police officers. Larry Short lives just a few doors down from Storz on Main...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Mountain State Spotlight

Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

