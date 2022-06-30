ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, PA

Rankin shooting victim in grave condition

By Joe Napsha
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was shot multiple times in Rankin was hospitalized in grave condition Wednesday...

triblive.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect wanted in fatal New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man dead at a housing complex in New Kensington.  Two minors have been arrested on felony gun charges, and another, Amir Kennedy, is wanted for homicide in the death of Jason Raiford, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.  Raifod was shot and killed in what the DA called "an act of senseless violence" on Sunday.Officers were called to the Valley Royal apartment complex around 2 p.m. The scene was blocked off with crime scene tape, the sidewalk riddled with evidence markers.Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kennedy is asked to call 911 or police at 724-339-7534. 
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Off-duty police officer killed in Blawnox shooting in road rage incident

An apparent road rage incident led to the shooting death of an off-duty Oakdale police officer Sunday night in Blawnox, according to Allegheny County Police. Charles G. Stipetich died after police say he was shot by Kevin McSwiggen in the 400 block of Fountain Street. McSwiggen, 40, of Pittsburgh, is...
BLAWNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man in critical but stable condition after Marshall-Shadeland shooting

A man is in critical but stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street around 3:40 a.m. Monday where they found a vehicle with shattered windows and a man slumped in the driver’s seat, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Parents of off-duty police officer killed in Blawnox speak out

BLAWNOX, Pa. — Just recently, a rookie Oakdale police officer's family was celebrating his achieving his early life goals; now they're mourning his death after his life was suddenly taken. Police say Chuckie Stipetich, 23, was shot and killed while off-duty by a road rage driver who follow followed...
BLAWNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man fatally shot in New Kensington

Authorities identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend in New Kensington as Jason Raiford. Two juveniles were arrested early Monday on felony gun charges, and an arrest warrant was issued for another, Amir Kennedy, on a homicide charge, according to a statement from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating two shootings

Shots fired reports sent Pittsburgh police to two locations Monday morning. The first in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police were called to Eckert Street around 3:40 a.m. They found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people injured in South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are recovering following an early morning shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.Public Safety officials told KDKA-TV that the shooting occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The two individuals were driving along East Carson Street, past the GetGo, when they realized they had been shot. They're expected to recover.Pittsburgh police reviewed the surveillance video and said someone shot at the two men as they were leaving the GetoGo. The suspected shooter ambushed them from the bushes, police said. A witness told investigators that they saw the suspected shooter fire six or seven shots.No arrests have been made. The shooting comes two days before Mayor Ed Gainey will revisit the South Side after promising to help clean up the crime. Mayor Gainey and other city leaders will discuss the next steps at Carson City Saloon at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating death in New Kensington housing complex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police in New Kensington are investigating a man's death at a housing complex not far from the police station.Officers were called to the Valley Royal apartment complex in New Kensington around 2:00 this afternoon. The complex was soon blocked off with crime scene tape.Evidence markers riddled the sidewalk while neighbors stood by in disbelief. Investigators aren't saying just how the man died but continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS News

Suspect identified and arrested in string of robberies

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested for fatal Hill District shooting

An 18-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested Saturday for the fatal shooting June 24 of a teenager in the city’s Hill District, according to police. Shaun Scott was arrested for the shooting death of Maleek Thomas, also 18, police said in a news release. The shooting occurred shortly before 2:45...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police say Blairsville man stable after stabbing

A 55-year-old Blairsville man was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment after being stabbed early Sunday. Samuel Skinner was reported in stable condition at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he is being treated for a stab wound to his abdomen, according to police Chief Louis J. Sacco.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

No injuries reported in Turtle Creek 2-alarm house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple crews were called out to battle a house fire in Turtle Creek on Sunday night.The two-alarm fire started just before 8 p.m. along Maple Street.Fire tore through a portion of the roof on the front porch.Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the second floor of the home.No injuries have been reported.
TURTLE CREEK, PA

