Rankin shooting victim in grave condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two men are recovering following an early morning shooting on Pittsburgh's South Side.Public Safety officials told KDKA-TV that the shooting occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday.The two individuals were driving along East Carson Street, past the GetGo, when they realized they had been shot. They're expected to recover.Pittsburgh police reviewed the surveillance video and said someone shot at the two men as they were leaving the GetoGo. The suspected shooter ambushed them from the bushes, police said. A witness told investigators that they saw the suspected shooter fire six or seven shots.No arrests have been made. The shooting comes two days before Mayor Ed Gainey will revisit the South Side after promising to help clean up the crime. Mayor Gainey and other city leaders will discuss the next steps at Carson City Saloon at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO