Birmingham, AL

15-year-old in life threatening condition following Birmingham shooting

By Monica Nakashima
 5 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation by the Birmingham Police Department.

Multiple shots were fired in the 4500 block of 8th Terrace North in the Kingston neighborhood around 8:30 p.m.

BPD public information officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said a 15-year-old was shot in the upper extremities and is in life-threatening condition. He has been transported to a local hospital.

According Sgt. Mauldin, the residence the shooting occurred in was occupied by teenagers playing video games with no adults present. However, no other people were injured in the residence or in neighboring homes.

The suspect of the shooting is currently at large.

