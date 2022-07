WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/04/22) TODAY: Happy 4th of July! If you plan to be outdoors for today, be sure to keep heat safety in mind. Highs will top into the upper 90s under mostly cloudy skies with very humid conditions. Heat index values could be anywhere from 105-109, so heat advisories have been issued until 8 PM this evening. With enough daytime heating, a spotty shower or two may be possible for the afternoon but not everyone will see it.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO