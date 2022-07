SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police said they're investigating the death of a motorcyclist who died after running a red light back in June. Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the area of Monterey Road and Branham Lane around 8:54 p.m. on June 3. Responding officers arrived to find the crash involved two vehicles – a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2002 Mercury SUV. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, while the SUV driver did not report any injuries.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO