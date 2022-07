The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.

