ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Toobin on GOP officials staying mum on Trump revelations: ‘they’re a bunch of cowards’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JT6I9_0gQOFSZG00
Tweet

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin noted on Wednesday that almost no prominent GOP officials have expressed alarm over former President Trump’s behavior during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, despite explosive allegations made by a top White House aide during a public hearing on Tuesday.

“I think they’re a bunch of cowards. I think they’re totally terrified of Trump,” Toobin said of elected GOP officials running for office. “And the idea that they’re willing to talk to journalists on background..so what. I think…Donald Trump still runs that party and everyone in it who has to face the voters is still terrified of him.”

Appearing on CNN’s The Situation Room, Toobin noted that Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s former chief of staff, had come out with stiff criticism of the president on Wednesday, but noted he had no office to lose.

“You know, he’s out of politics. I haven’t heard one elected official who’s still running, except for [Rep.] Liz Cheney, who is critical on the record,” Toobin told host Wolf Blitzer.

Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, is facing an uphill battle to keep her seat, facing a challenge from Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Toobin’s remarks come as a slew of GOP lawmakers and officials have publicly dismissed the testimony of Cassidy Hutchison, a special assistant to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who appeared before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday.

Hutchinson, who served as a top aide for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, detailed one incident where Trump allegedly tried to order his way to the Capitol as the mob was storming the building, lunging toward security detail and trying to grab the steering wheel of the vehicle they were in.

Members of the Secret Service who were in the care are reportedly prepared to testify that they were note assaulted by Trump and that the former president did not try to grab the steering wheel.

Hutchinson also said that Trump was aware that a number of protesters attending his rally earlier in the day were armed, but still encouraged them to march to the Capitol.

However, in an op-ed published in USA Today on Wednesday, Mulvaney wrote that allegations that members of Trump’s team intimidated witnesses who testified to the House panel is the most troubling complication for Trump.

“After some of the bombshells that got dropped in that hearing, my guess is that things could get very dark for the former president,” he wrote.

“Even if Donald Trump were as innocent as the virgin snow [on] Jan. 6, even if he didn’t know about the guns, or didn’t assault his agent, or had absolutely no clue what the Proud Boys were up to,” Mulvaney wrote, “If he obstructed justice related to the Jan. 6 hearings, then he could well become just the next politician to learn the hard lesson that it usually isn’t the crime. It’s the cover-up.”

Trump responded to Hutchinson’s claims on his Truth Social social media platform, saying he had no memory of working with Hutchinson and adding that she was “bad news” and a “leaker.”

In a separate statement, the attorneys for Hutchinson said that their client stands by every word she said at the congressional hearing.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Mick Mulvaney
Person
Jeffrey Toobin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Cnn#Republican
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Fewer Americans now say Trump is responsible for Jan. 6, NBC News poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... Mass shootings across the country leave at least 12 dead over the weekend. ... It’s officially the surgeon (Mehmet Oz) vs. the patient (John Fetterman) in Pennsylvania Senate, per NBC’s Dasha Burns and Abigail Brooks. ... The next round of 2022 primaries is just a day away. ... A New UC Berkeley poll shows Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are headed to a likely runoff in LA mayoral race. ... And meet “Meet the Press NOW” (which begins streaming weekdays at 4:00 p.m. ET on NBC News Now), and also meet our brand-new look for First Read.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Bannon Quits Shouting About Jan. 6 Hearings To Demand Delay Of Trial Due To Publicity Around Jan. 6 Hearings

The genius of Steve Bannon’s lawyers is their willingness to make literally any inane argument, and to do it indignantly and at high decibel. How very dare the government suggest that Bannon, who got fired from the White House in 2017, is unable to assert executive privilege over conversations he had with Trump and/or third parties like the Proud Boys in 2021!
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: A star witness no one's ever heard of

Jun. 30, 2022 - 15:12 - 'Gutfeld!" panelists react to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the January 6 Committee regarding allegations former President Donald Trump 'lunged' at two Secret Service agents.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

623K+
Followers
74K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy