SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Protestors marched for abortion rights in Shreveport Sunday in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade last week by the Supreme Court. Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the SporTran terminal at 6:30 p.m., many carrying signs with slogans such as ‘we won’t go back’ and ‘abortion is healthcare.’ Many featured images of coat hangers in reference to the era before Roe when many women died from unsafe abortions.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO