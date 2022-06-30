University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been a muggy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms since this morning. We were fully expecting a front to cross over West Virginia throughout the day today, but unfortunately for us, that front has stalled just to our northwest. Conditions behind that front are much drier than what’s in front of it, and we were expected to be behind it by this evening. So, we’ve seen some ongoing downpours and thunderstorms for longer than we had hoped. Thankfully, that activity is still scattered. That scattered activity will start to die off after midnight, once we lose the heating from the day. By daybreak, the front should be crossed over us by then, so conditions will be improving throughout the day tomorrow. We can expect patchy fog tomorrow morning, especially in places that saw a good amount of rain showers today. That will likely burn off by about 8-9am, and throughout the morning, clouds will be decreasing. By the afternoon, we’ll be back to sunny skies. Temperatures will be getting into the mid to upper 80s, but thankfully the drier air behind the front will curb humidity. Clear conditions will persist all the way through Monday night, but temperatures will likely be into the low 90s for Independence Day. Humidity will also be increasing, and the UV index will be 10, so be sure you are drinking plenty of water and not spending too much time in the sun. Approaching Tuesday morning, clouds will start to increase, and a series of active weather patterns will plague our area through the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be at or slightly above average, and scattered storm chances will exist Tuesday through Friday, particularly in the afternoons. With the repeated chance of heavy downpours, we may see some water issues arise, so we’ll have to be watching this very carefully.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO