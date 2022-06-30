University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the Fourth of July weekend, a high-pressure system brought dry, stable air to our region, resulting in plenty of sunshine. Today, that same high-pressure system will still bring dry, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, slightly above-average for this time of year. Overall, today will be hot and sunny, so make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen when heading outside. Overnight, clouds will build in from the west, ahead of a low-pressure system approaching our region. We stay dry, however. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm night. Tomorrow, a cold front starts pushing in from the northwest, bringing instability to our region. As a result, lines of scattered showers and thunderstorms push in from the northwest to the southeast during the morning and afternoon hours. Some could bring downpours, gusty winds and even hail, so the Storm Prediction Center has all of West Virginia under a Slight Risk, meaning multiple, short-lived severe storms are likely. So we are watching carefully, but make sure to charge your electronics, tie down outdoor items, and give yourself extra time on the roads to account for slick spots and isolated high water issues. We take a break from the rain in the late-evening hours. By that time, most areas will likely see a quarter-inch of rain, with some areas seeing much higher amounts from thunderstorms pushing in. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, skies will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, so it will be hot and muggy. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and, at times, stormy.
