NEW ORLEANS — The question of “can I be criminalized for seeking an abortion,” is one on many women’s mind now, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Tuesday, the City of New Orleans filed an ordinance prohibiting City departments and law enforcement from using public funds to pursue abortion criminalization. That involves any investigation or prosecutions, also stating that enforcement will be the "lowest priority for the City."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO