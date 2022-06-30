Authorities identify pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in North Hollywood

The Amtrak Pacific Surfiliner train. | Photo courtesy of Daytrippen.com

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood.

Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Paramedics pronounced Alderete dead at the scene of “multiple blunt force injuries,” according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

No further details were released regarding the collision involving Alderete and the Amtrak train.