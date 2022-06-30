ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assistant school director said that, just last year, nearly 20% of Kansas City families used a payday loan to purchase diapers. After initially stating its Missouri hospitals would not provide emergency...

www.kctv5.com

The Independent

Amber alert issued for missing teens who posted ‘help’ on Snapchat before disappearing

Texas officials have issued an Amber Alert for two teenage girls who were last seen near Waco last Wednesday after the police were sent a screenshot of a Snapchat story with the message “help”.The McGregor Police Department appealed for help to locate Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon, both aged 14.“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert stated.Aysha is described as 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), with black hair and hazel eyes, while Emiliee is also 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), and has black hair and hazel eyes.They were last seen around...
MCGREGOR, TX
The Independent

Amtrak was going at 87mph before collision in Missouri, says investigators

The Amtrak train which derailed upon collision with a dump truck in Missouri this week had been travelling at 87mph when it derailed, investigators have said. In an update on Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigating the derailment said it had found the train was travelling at 87mph. Although the speed limit at the crossing is 90mph, the board did not say speed was a cause of the collision. Moments before impact with a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the train had blown its horn about a quarter mile (400...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

13-year-old driver kills three passengers in Missouri crash

A 13-year-old driver who survived a fiery car crash in which three passengers were killed has been charged with three counts of manslaughter. The driver was in the custody of juvenile authorities on Tuesday, according to The St Louis Dispatch.Officer Steve Michael with the Florissant police said that the suspect has been turned over to the St Louis County Family Court in Clayton, west of downtown St Louis. Officer Michael didn’t identify the boy. Three boys died in the crash – two aged 13 and one aged nine. On Tuesday afternoon, none of them had been positively identified, The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Amber alert issued for two Idaho children missing with their babysitter

An Amber alert has been issued for two young children in Idaho along with their babysitter. The alert was sent out early on Monday morning and is urging people to look out for 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and one-year-old Malik Holmberg who were last seen on Sunday. The alert was issued for Nampa, west of the state capital of Boise. “Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911,” Idaho State Police tweeted on Monday. According to law enforcement, 20-year-old babysitter...
NAMPA, ID
CBS Chicago

Doctors describe 'surreal' experience treating Highland Park mass shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Physicians at Highland Park Hospital described their efforts to treat more than two dozen victims of Monday's mass shooting at a July 4th parade.NorthShore University Health System officials said 26 total victims with injuries were taken to Highland Park Hospital via ambulance or other vehicles."There's been a lot of different events that have happened in the United States, and this obviously now has hit very close to home. It is a little surreal to have to take care of an event such as this, but all of us have gone through extensive...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Outdoor Life

Kansas Poaching Investigation Ends in Charges Over Illegal Killing of Trophy Mule Deer, Turkeys, and Antelope

After an extensive poaching investigation that spanned three years and four counties, nine people were charged with 140 total charges related to wildlife violations that occurred from 2015 to 2019. Game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks identified 25 deer that had been taken illegally, along with eight turkeys, one antelope, and other unspecified wildlife, according to a KDWP press release issued this week.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed sweeping legislation Wednesday making it a Class C misdemeanor for people experiencing homelessness to sleep on state-owned land. The law prevents some federal and state funds from being used to construct affordable housing, instead redirecting that money towards constructing temporary camps that provide substance abuse and mental health treatment.  It […] The post New Missouri law makes sleeping on state land a crime for people experiencing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The legend of the Spook Light in southern Missouri

Spook Light Hornet MO via Facebook group. Sometimes legends or old ghost stories make that conversation around a summer night at the firepit fun, interesting, and creepy. When I was a young teenager, I heard a story about a man who worked with the railroad, had a terrible accident, and died.
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCTV 5

Keeping your pet safe during the Fourth of July

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide just west of Longview Lake that happened just before 6 p.m. Police responded to the area near the T-Mobile Center just after midnight, when officers heard gunshots outside the Center while investigating a separate incident (car break-ins) nearby. Festival in...
KANSAS CITY, MO

