Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

An Amber alert has been issued for two young children in Idaho along with their babysitter. The alert was sent out early on Monday morning and is urging people to look out for 11-month-old Sapphira Holmberg and one-year-old Malik Holmberg who were last seen on Sunday. The alert was issued for Nampa, west of the state capital of Boise. “Children were taken by babysitter who may be using drugs. Nampa PD have reason to believe they are in danger. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911,” Idaho State Police tweeted on Monday. According to law enforcement, 20-year-old babysitter...

NAMPA, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO