Authorities engaged in standoff in the Northland

Texas officials have issued an Amber Alert for two teenage girls who were last seen near Waco last Wednesday after the police were sent a screenshot of a Snapchat story with the message “help”.The McGregor Police Department appealed for help to locate Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon, both aged 14.“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the alert stated.Aysha is described as 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), with black hair and hazel eyes, while Emiliee is also 5’2” (1.57m), 105 lbs (48kg), and has black hair and hazel eyes.They were last seen around...
