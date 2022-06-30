BC 12’s Are District 32 Champs

Bridge City Class of ‘23 Senior Allyson Yeaman is representing BC this weekend at the Miss Teen USA pageant. One criteria of the pageant is community service and Yeaman created “Color with Heart.” Ally has received donations of coloring books, colors and DVDS and has donated to children’s wings of hospitals. As a young child, Ally was a frequent pediatric patient, and knows first hand, of the comfort items to help a child throughout the experience. Good luck, Ally in Houston!

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO