BC 12’s Are District 32 Champs

Willis James Stout, Jr. ,77, of Orange, passed away on July 1, 2022 athome. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Father Michael of St. Helens Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at St Marys Cemetery in Orange.
Danny Ray Davis, 72, of Vidor TX, passed away on June 29, 2022. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Claybar Kelly-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont TX. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Faulk. Visitation will start at 9:00AM, Tuesday, at Claybay Kelly-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont TX.
What are some of the best ways you can imagine starting the month of July off? A long weekend is a given with the Fourth of July on Monday, but why not pair it up with a nice win from the Texas Lottery?
Bridge City Class of ‘23 Senior Allyson Yeaman is representing BC this weekend at the Miss Teen USA pageant. One criteria of the pageant is community service and Yeaman created “Color with Heart.” Ally has received donations of coloring books, colors and DVDS and has donated to children’s wings of hospitals. As a young child, Ally was a frequent pediatric patient, and knows first hand, of the comfort items to help a child throughout the experience. Good luck, Ally in Houston!
The West Orange City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 5 at 5pm to discuss the substandard and hazardous conditions of four properties in the city limits. Action to repair, remove, or demolish will be taken. 2011 Bradford. 709 Flint. 2326 Houston. 2307 Western.
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of June 28, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
An oil-like substance found underground during home construction on Lincoln Avenue is likely not from a pipeline, according to the Railroad Commission of Texas. Engineering Specialist Kevin Serrette said a map of the area shows the nearest pipelines to be in the area of Hogaboom Road and FM 366. The...
The victim of a Port Arthur man charged with aggravated kidnapping was able to seek help by running to a neighbor’s house to call police, according to a probable cause affidavit. Brigido Angeles, 30, was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on the first-degree felony. If...
