Brush Fire Threatens Seeley

The Imperial County Elections Department has completed counting the votes from the June 7, 2022 Primary Election. It's official, and there are no changes from the last Unofficial Final tally. In the closest race, Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race, incumbent Alex Cardenas held off challenger Andrew Arevalo with a 59 vote edge. 1,952 to 1,893. The IID Division 3 race will run off in November with Gina Dockstader meeting Don C. Campbell. Karin Eugenio defeated incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo for the IID Division 5 race. County Supervisor 1st District will see Jesus Eduardo Escobar returning to the board. The 5th District Supervisors race continues in November with John Hawk and Raymond Castillo on the ballot. Assessor Robert Menvielle is reelected as is County Clerk Recorder Chuck Storey and Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jones. The District Attorney race continues in November withMario Vela and George Marquez on the ballot. Fred Mirmontes will be the new Sheriff.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO