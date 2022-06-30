ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley, CA

Brush Fire Threatens Seeley

By Carroll Buckley
kxoradio.com
 5 days ago

A raging brush fire is threatening the town of Seeley. The fire was initially reported at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday and fire fighters were on scene until about 10:30 a.m. Imperial County...

El Centro Burglary

An El Centro residence was burglarized Friday evening. The resident returned home from work at about 9:00 p.m. and found that his door was open. I appeared that some one had removed a window air conditioner and entered the house. Several items were taken with a total loss estimated at several hundred dollars.
EL CENTRO, CA
Woman Scammed

An El Centro woman reported that her boyfriend was kidnapped and the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 ransom. According to the woman, she received a WhatsApp call from her long-distance boyfriend claiming that he had been kidnapped in the area of Los Angeles International Airport. According to the boyfriend, the kidnappers were demanding $5,000 for his release. El Centro Police were able to determine that the woman was a victim of a wire fraud. Investigation revealed that the victim had sent approximately $5,000 to different accounts in Columbia on several occasions. The kidnapping was a hoax.
EL CENTRO, CA
IID Board Meeting

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m and convene into closed session. The Board will convene in open session at 1:00 p.m. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution that would re-authorize teleconferenced board meetings, make an appointment to the Imperial County Transportation Commission and approve proposed membership fees for the Salton Sea Authority The afternoon meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Vote Count is Officially Over

The Imperial County Elections Department has completed counting the votes from the June 7, 2022 Primary Election. It's official, and there are no changes from the last Unofficial Final tally. In the closest race, Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race, incumbent Alex Cardenas held off challenger Andrew Arevalo with a 59 vote edge. 1,952 to 1,893. The IID Division 3 race will run off in November with Gina Dockstader meeting Don C. Campbell. Karin Eugenio defeated incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo for the IID Division 5 race. County Supervisor 1st District will see Jesus Eduardo Escobar returning to the board. The 5th District Supervisors race continues in November with John Hawk and Raymond Castillo on the ballot. Assessor Robert Menvielle is reelected as is County Clerk Recorder Chuck Storey and Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jones. The District Attorney race continues in November withMario Vela and George Marquez on the ballot. Fred Mirmontes will be the new Sheriff.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Suspect Arrested for Assault

A 27-year-old man is in custody after being arrested for Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The man is alleged to have fired a shot at another man at a party early Sunday morning. El Centro Police, the aid of the victim, who was not injured, were able to locate the man at an east side El Centro residence. The suspect was detained while the investigation continued. A search of the suspect led to the discovery of a 9mm round in his pocket and a subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of a 9mm Glock style Ghost Gun in the residence. The suspect was booked into Imperial County Jail on charges of assault With a Deadly Weapon.
EL CENTRO, CA

