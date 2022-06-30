ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets could target these three players in NBA free agency

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

NBA free agency officially begins Thursday. Here are three players that will be on the Nets’ wishlist:

Center Deandre Ayton

This is the white whale, a restricted free agent the Nets have been linked to in a sign-and-trade involving Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. Would they sacrifice depth to chase a star, even if it’s insurance against losing Kyrie Irving?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bakec_0gQO4QaI00
Deandre Ayton
NBAE via Getty Images
Forward Otto Porter Jr.

GM Sean Marks once signed the sweet-shooting wing to a max offer sheet; could he get him for a $6 million mid-level exception now? If the Nets lose Patty Mills (or deal Harris), that need becomes more acute.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein

A young center who is versatile on both ends. There was mutual interest last year before the Nets signed Paul Millsap. Even if the Clippers can’t pay him, there will be plenty of interest around the league.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restricted Free Agent#Basketball#Sports#Nets#Getty Images Forward#Gm
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy