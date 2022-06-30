ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia's AGL Energy Says Rebuffed Suitor Brookfield Has Bought Small Stake

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE (Reuters) -Canada's Brookfield Asset Management has bought a 2.6% stake in AGL Energy, becoming the no.4 shareholder just over three months after being spurned in a A$5.4 billion ($3.7 billion) bid for Australia's beleaguered top power producer. AGL said on Thursday that a unit of Brookfield Asset Management...

