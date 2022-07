SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (TNZT) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Delaware County roads. Investigators say it was a case of road rage. Police are looking for the person who stopped in front of a vehicle and fatally shot another driver on a busy road in Springfield Township. A bullet hole is visible in the windshield of the victim’s car left on State Road/Route 1 near Meetinghouse Lane.

