Saline City Government

Elaine Esther (Kurowicki) Layher, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. Elaine was born in Milan, Michigan on Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Sophie (Adamack) and Edward Kurowicki. She graduated from Milan High School in 1951 and enrolled into beauty school upon graduation. She worked in Milan as a beautician. On May 12, 1956 she married John W. F. Layher in Milan, Michigan. She met John on a blind date. They just celebrated their 66th Anniversary.
