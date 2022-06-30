Saline City Government

Let's get this out of the way since it's the most common question in Saline these days. The City of Saline is NOT hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show this year. The city hosted two fireworks shows in recent years with funding from Grand Sakwa Properties, which purchased Layher Farms on North Maple Road for a development now being constructed by Pulte Homes.

SALINE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO