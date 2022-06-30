Saline City Government

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Plan to Protest Abortion Ruling in Downtown Saline July 5

On Tuesday, people in downtown Saline will protest the US Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which nullified a woman's right to abortion in many states. The protest is planned for 1-3 p.m., July 5. Protestors will march up and down the Michigan Avenue sidewalks in between...
Celebrate America's Independence Saturday at the Depot Museum in Saline

Let's get this out of the way since it's the most common question in Saline these days. The City of Saline is NOT hosting a Fourth of July fireworks show this year. The city hosted two fireworks shows in recent years with funding from Grand Sakwa Properties, which purchased Layher Farms on North Maple Road for a development now being constructed by Pulte Homes.
Saline Celtic Festival to host July 8 ‘Dance Party in the Park’

The Saline Celtic Festival will kick off the evening of Friday, July 8, with a “Dance Party in the Park," featuring live music; free music/dance workshops; Mr. Pretty Legs in a Kilt competition; beer tent and food; and a sneak peek behind the scenes as Saturday’s activities get set up.
Wife, Mother of 3, Elaine Layher, Taught Sunday School and Sang in Choirs at Her Church

Elaine Esther (Kurowicki) Layher, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. Elaine was born in Milan, Michigan on Oct. 23, 1932, to the late Sophie (Adamack) and Edward Kurowicki. She graduated from Milan High School in 1951 and enrolled into beauty school upon graduation. She worked in Milan as a beautician. On May 12, 1956 she married John W. F. Layher in Milan, Michigan. She met John on a blind date. They just celebrated their 66th Anniversary.
