The Flash: Eric Wallace Breaks Down Reverse Flash's Fate in "Negative Part Two"

The Doctor Who franchise is about to make history next year, when Ncuti Gatwa debuts in the titular role as the series' Fourteenth Doctor. The actor, who will be the first person of color to portray the iconic role, is currently best known for his performance in Netflix's Sex Education, and is also set to be among the ensemble cast of the currently-filming Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling, who co-stars in the film with Gatwa, recently went viral for sporting a bootleg t-shirt featuring fanart that imagines what the Fourteenth Doctor might look like, with photos of it even being shared on Gatwa's Instagram. The original artist of the fanart, @TheCyberdevil recently made it much easier for fans to add the shirt to their collection, posting it on Redbubble — complete with the same watermark as Gosling's shirt. Additionally, they pledged to donate 50% of the proceeds from the merchandise sold to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO