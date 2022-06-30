ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash: Eric Wallace Breaks Down Reverse Flash's Fate in "Negative Part Two"

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 8 finale of The Flash was as an action-packed episode that saw Barry (Grant Gustin) and Thawne (Tom Cavanagh) once again following the latter's stunning resurrection in last week's "Negative, Part One". But while that showdown was expected, the episode was also full of unexpected outcomes, including a death...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Flash: How Season 9 Renewal Changed the Season 8 Finale

The Flash ended its eighth season this week, but while it's been confirmed that the series will return for Season 9 next year, "Negative, Part Two" wasn't always meant to be a season finale. The episode was originally structured to serve as series finale before renewal news came down and now, series showrunner Eric Wallace is breaking down what was changed when The Flash got the gift more time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Star Candice Patton Explains Season 8 Absence

The CW's The Flash just wrapped up its eighth season earlier this week with the season finale concluding the long-running fight between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) as well as bringing Iris West Allen (Candice Patton) back from the "dead" as it were, finally resolving her time sickness storyline and seeing her reunited with Barry back home in Central City. Iris' return was great news for fans of the series, as well as the news that Patton had signed on for the show's upcoming ninth season. But while both of those things were well-received by fans, questions remained as to why Patton was so absent for most of Season 8. Now, the series star is clarifying the situation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys Star Antony Starr Recalls Cow's Attitude When Filming & Being Milked

We all know Homelander has a thing for milk, but in the most recent episode of The Boys, Homelander actor Antony Starr had the opportunity to milk a real-life cow. Unfortunately for Starr, the cow's attitude during the scene was one of non-excitement at being filmed while having its teats pulled on. Homelander's infatuation with milk dates back to The Boys' first season, when Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) would caress him in her lap while producing milk for her young infant. Each season since has included at least one awkward milk scene, and Season 3 ups the ante by having Homelander milk a cow and drink its milk straight out of a bucket.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Black Adam Tie-In Comic Preview Reveals New Hawkman and JSA Details

With DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, we've already begun to get acquainted with the film's version of the Justice Society of America, the very first superhero team in the pages of DC Comics. The film's JSA roster will consist of Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), each of whom are actually getting their own comic one-shot in the lead-up to their blockbuster debut. That will begin with next week's Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, and a newly-released preview of the comic from DC provides a look at what that will entail.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Tom Cavanagh
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice When Hellboy Flopped

While David Harbour is beloved for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, his turn as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot of the character's film series is thought of less fondly. Critics were not kind to the film, and few fans saw it, turning it into a box office bomb. Speaking to GQ, Harbour is able to look back on the film with the benefit of distance. He admits he was incredibly disappointed with the film's performance but was probably being unrealistic about its chance of success considering how attached fans remained to Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Trigun Creator Hypes New Trigun Stampede Anime

Trigun is finally coming back with a new anime series after over two decades, and the original creator behind the series is sharing their hype for the upcoming Trigun Stampede. With the original anime series and feature film bringing the manga to life in their own way, there has been a lot of mystery as to what to expect from this new fully CG animated take on the franchise from Studio Orange, the production studio behind Beastars, Land of the Lustrous and more. But fans in attendance during Anime Expo over the holiday weekend got some crucial new details about its development process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: It Was Kevin Feige's Decision to Turn Mister Fantastic Into Spaghetti

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) went full villain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, killing anyone that stood in her way. That includes a group called The Illuminati, a version of the Avengers based in an alternate reality. She begins her rampage by removing Black Bolt's (Anson Mount) mouth, leaving the Inhuman to scramble his own brain with his signature sonic-based powers. Next up was John Krasinski's Reed Richards, who's stretched to death and turned into flesh spaghetti.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Down#The Negative Forces
ComicBook

Why Chainsaw Man Didn't Release New Trailer at Anime Expo

Chainsaw Man recently took the stage at Anime Expo as one of the biggest panels of the convention overall this holiday weekend, but there's a reason that the series did not debut any new footage for the anime premiere just yet. When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the original series' run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was announced that the franchise would be branching out with its very own anime adaptation. It's been fairly quiet on the series' progress up to this point, and that has gotten fans revved up to see this new series in motion more and more.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Reveals Season 4 Moment That Had Millie Bobby Brown Disgusted and in Tears

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season are now streaming on Netflix, and the finale was one of the most intense episodes of the series yet. The kids went up against Vecna, and not everyone made it out of the season alive. The role of Vecna/Henry/One was played by Jamie Campbell Bower who recently spoke with Variety about his character's big showdown with Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven. Apparently, Brown struggled with how scary Bower looked in his Vecna makeup.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals His Pick for a Young Hopper

Given the massive popularity of Netflix's Stranger Things, it's no surprise that the idea of some sort of spinoff of the hit series is already floating around out there both among fans and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer as well. But while nothing has been announced, should there be more stories to tell after Stranger Things wraps up in Season 5, for star David Harbour when it comes to Jim Hopper, he's ready to see what someone else can do with the role — and even knows who he would choose for a younger version of the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Defenders Shows Are "All Connected" in New Disney+ Promo

It's all connected on Disney+. Marvel TV's Defenders-Verse of shows — Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — are now streaming on Disney+ after Netflix's license to distribute the since-canceled series expired earlier this year. Following the release of a series of posters promoting the exclusivity of the Marvel TV-verse shows on their new platform, the streamer has posted a promo on Instagram linking the character crossovers that culminated in the team-up mini-series The Defenders.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Solo Leveling Creators Share Reaction to Anime Announcement

Solo Leveling is finally getting an anime adaptation of its own, and the creators behind the series are just as excited as fans are about as they shared their reaction to the anime's major announcement. Anime Expo had quite a lot to offer this year in terms of major news for the next year of new anime projects, and one of these happened to be one of the most requested webtoon adaptations ever. Fans have seen a few webtoon projects get their due, but Solo Leveling continued to be the major one fans wanted to see in action. With the original series now over, at least there's more awesomeness to look forward to.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fans Can Now Buy Ryan Gosling's Bootleg Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who Shirt

The Doctor Who franchise is about to make history next year, when Ncuti Gatwa debuts in the titular role as the series' Fourteenth Doctor. The actor, who will be the first person of color to portray the iconic role, is currently best known for his performance in Netflix's Sex Education, and is also set to be among the ensemble cast of the currently-filming Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling, who co-stars in the film with Gatwa, recently went viral for sporting a bootleg t-shirt featuring fanart that imagines what the Fourteenth Doctor might look like, with photos of it even being shared on Gatwa's Instagram. The original artist of the fanart, @TheCyberdevil recently made it much easier for fans to add the shirt to their collection, posting it on Redbubble — complete with the same watermark as Gosling's shirt. Additionally, they pledged to donate 50% of the proceeds from the merchandise sold to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Stranger Things Final Season Will Take Place Entirely in Hawkins

The fourth season of Stranger Things saw the characters of the beloved series broken up into groups and scattered across the world. There was a group still stationed in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show has been mostly set since the first season, but there were also adventures taking place in California and Russia (with pit stops in Alaska and Utah). Many fan-favorite characters didn't even get to share the screen for the majority of the season. Fortunately, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things will change that.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Joey King Admits She Got "Violently High" While Filming The Kissing Booth Sequels

The Kissing Booth star Joey King says that she was "violently high" while filming the sequels to the hit Netflix film. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Screen Rant), King revealed that she took a cannabis edible on the last day of filming the second and third movie and the result was that she was very, very high while filming a heartfelt scene.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy