LOCAL WEATHER: As storms west of Jacksonville wind down, other storms come up the coast

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — For the holiday weekend, Jax Beach Ocean Rescue shared reminders for safety, after hitting a record-high number of calls for service this past weekend. Sunbathers, swimmers and surfers are all heading to the beach this Fourth of July weekend and that can create a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families on their way to Jacksonville spent the first part of their Fourth of July celebration on the tarmac. Delays going to and from JFK have led to a mess of a weekend. "It's unexpected," said Xavier Regis, who had his flight delayed several hours. "I...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 5:52 p.m:. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that the severe weather has passed and the stadium has resumed normal, safe operations. If you are planning to rock 'n' roll at TIAA Bank Field tonight, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is advising you stay home for now.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – According to an Upstate church, two of their members died after a crash Friday afternoon. According to CBS affiliate WJAX, the crash happened on Interstate 95 between an SUV and tractor-trailer. A dozen people were also injured during the crash. Bellview Baptist Church and family members the victims of the […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were trapped and one person dead after a car accident in Jacksonville involving multiple cars, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue posted on social media Tuesday night. The accident took place at the 7800 block of Argyle Forest Boulevard. At around 9:15 p.m., the driver of...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A farm on Jacksonville's Northside will remain closed while management hashes out a legal battle. Celestial Farms rescues goats, horses, pigs - farm animals people can't care for anymore. "The farm is such a special place to my family because they can come with me," said...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A holiday getaway for a family from Mandarin wound up with them "getting away" a bit earlier than expected. They discovered black mold in their room at Sawgrass Marriott. "Like, oh my god, we're going to be really sick," that visitor described the moment...
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay contributed to this report. An ice cream brand based in Sarasota has been linked to a Listeria outbreak, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday. People who have any Big Olaf Creamery products in their home are urged by...
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-95, both North and South at St. Marys Rd have now reopened with heavy congestion still in the area. All lanes North AND South of I-95 near mile marker 1 in Camden County are closed due to a crash. Please seek alternative routes.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At approximately 6:45 a.m. Monday morning, a woman in her 60’s was driving north on Sacha Road in a Ford Fiesta. She was speeding and lost control, hitting a parked car on the shoulder, then rolled over, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened near...
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Paying off a vehicle loan is cause for celebration, but for a Lake City couple, that celebration hasn't happened because they say their credit union lost their final payment. "It's taken a lot of my time having to keep calling and the wait time is...
A Florida woman has sued an elevator company after a freak accident left her dangling in a mall elevator. Jacksonville resident Lori Gierok decided on September 6, 2019, to go shopping at the JC Penney store located in the Brandon Town Center Mall. That particular
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was followed by a car before the car came to a stop and shot out the driver's side window in the near the 200 block of Orange Street in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was shot in the index finger and lower...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
