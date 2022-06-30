ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

LOCAL WEATHER: As storms west of Jacksonville wind down, other storms come up the coast

First Coast News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoastal downpours on the coast early,build westward...

www.firstcoastnews.com

News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
WSPA 7News

2 from the Upstate killed following deadly crash near Florida-Georgia state line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – According to an Upstate church, two of their members died after a crash Friday afternoon. According to CBS affiliate WJAX, the crash happened on Interstate 95 between an SUV and tractor-trailer. A dozen people were also injured during the crash. Bellview Baptist Church and family members the victims of the […]
#Coastal
News4Jax.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Clay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported on County Road 315 at Rivers Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. According to FHP, the 28-year-old driver...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

4 young people injured in crash on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Four young people were hospitalized after a crash Friday night on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said of the pediatric patients, one had serious injuries and the other three were stable. The crash was at Normandy Boulevard at La Marche Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

The USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The historic USS Orleck is open for tours for the week of July 4th, as leaders celebrate the ship’s first Fourth of July here on the First Coast. The Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront and the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association have partnered for “Red, White and Riverfront Views,” a 10-day event that gives guests staying at the hotel a chance to tour the USS Orleck warship. Tours will take place from July 1 through July 10.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

