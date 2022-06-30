ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘Her throat was slit’: Nashville couple in stable condition 1 week after brutal stabbing in Donelson

WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne week after a brutal attack in Donelson, News...

www.wkrn.com

WSMV

Man killed in shooting identified

People came out to Centennial Sportsplex this weekend to try their hand at pickleball. Officials said the preparations continue for one of the largest fireworks show in the country in downtown Nashville. Sunday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Metro Police look for the suspects in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Alleged road rage shooter in downtown Nashville wanted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman is shot during an alleged road rage incident in downtown Nashville. A 43-year-old woman is shot in the foot while she is on a motorcycle with with husband on Commerce Street and 9th Avenue North at around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Metro Nashville police. They say multiple shots were fired after an apparent road rage incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating road rage incident in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident Saturday night in the downtown area. Police said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Commerce Street near Ninth Avenue North. A female passenger inside a newer model silver Toyota Camry shot multiple times at a motorcyclist....
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Affidavit: Man accused of watching 8-year-old undress at YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly looking under changing room stall at an 8-year-old. According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV4, police responded to a call for service at the Margaret Maddox YMCA, where they heard of an individual allegedly looking underneath a stall. When...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

La Vergne man killed in crash in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a La Vergne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive on Saturday. Police said the man, who has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, was driving his 1990 Ford F-15 southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when he entered a curve in the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a northbound Nissan Rogue. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Slit#Violent Crime#Donelson News 2
WSMV

MNPD officer hit on interstate while helping stranded driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Metro Nashville Police officer is recovering at the hospital after being hit on the interstate Saturday. MNPD said on Twitter that Officer Darrin Hardin was assisting a stranded motorist on I-24 near Hickory Hollow Saturday when his patrol car was hit from behind with him inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

Six juveniles injured after a single-vehicle crash in Nashville; 22-year-old Unique Holt arrested (Nashville, TN)

Six juveniles injured after a single-vehicle crash in Nashville; 22-year-old Unique Holt arrested (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. Six juveniles received injuries after a traffic accident Thursday in North Nashville while authorities arrested 22-year-old Unique Holt in connection with the wreck. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Ewing Drive [...]
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Family escapes Clarksville house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. -- A family of four escaped a house fire in Clarksville overnight.The home on Norwood Trail was engulfed in flames when battalion units from four stations arrived on scene early Sunday morning. No injuries are reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police identify Clarksville shooting victim

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have identified the victim who was shot on Ringgold Road on Saturday night. Police said Steven Rhinehart, 39, of Clarksville, was found shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle found in the 400 block of Ringgold Road. Rhinehart was taken to the hospital where he died.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

1 person in critical condition after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)

1 person in critical condition after a solo-vehicle crash in South Nashville (Nashville, TN)Nationwide Report. On early Friday morning, one person suffered critical injuries after a vehicle hit a utility pole in South Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place at about 4 a.m. on Murfreesboro Pike near the Elm Hill Pike intersection [...]
NASHVILLE, TN

