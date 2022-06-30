‘Her throat was slit’: Nashville couple in stable condition 1 week after brutal stabbing in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a La Vergne man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive on Saturday. Police said the man, who has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin, was driving his 1990 Ford F-15 southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when he entered a curve in the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a northbound Nissan Rogue. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO