UPDATE: Some additional details have been reported regarding WWE’s talent meeting on Saturday at Money in the Bank. According to PWInsider, the Stephanie McMahon-led meeting was described as a “rah rah” meeting that pushed the idea that everyone working for WWE is “one big family” who are working together. There was no new information regarding the investigation of Vince McMahon, nor any word on John Laurinaitis’ status with the company. Laurinaitis took an extended leave due to being named in the investigation and is still officially with the company, though he has no current responsibilities.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO