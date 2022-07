The first thing you see when you enter the office of Fairfax School District Superintendent Regina Green is a collection of dozens of all sorts of ducks. There's even a Beatles duck. Sometime ago, a teacher gave her a little plastic duck and told Green she resembled the grace of how a duck glides smoothly and efficiently across water, but underneath the surface she is feverishly working. That description fits Green well, as she tries to navigate Fairfax School District to a better overall climate for students.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO