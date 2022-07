GRAND ISLAND, NE — A handful of families in Hall County are picking up after an overnight tornado touched ground. The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down at 12:51 Monday morning near Locust Street about two miles south of Grand Island’s southeast Walmart. The tornado dragged a path of nearly 10 miles to the northeast before weakening at 1:10. It delivered peak wind speeds of up to 110 miles per hour and was 200 yards wide at its widest point.

