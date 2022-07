Israel Adesanya has opened as the betting favorite over Alex Pereira which will likely be his next title defense. Adesanya and Pereira both competed at UFC 276 and they have a history with one another. Pereira beat Adesanya in kickboxing twice, including knocking him out once and now it appears they will be meeting for a third time, but this time in MMA in the UFC.

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO