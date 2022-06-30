ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salix, IA

Bigelow Park in Salix open for summer

By Nikolas Wilson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbeP4_0gQNxf1Q00

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — After being closed for two months of construction, a Siouxland park is open again.

More than half of Bigelow Park’s 29 campsites are operational for the summer and more improvements are coming soon. The campground has been redesigned with larger campsites as well as working water and sewage.

A park employee told KCAU campers came to Bigelow Park as early as 8 a.m. to enjoy the outdoors.

Jason Mercer comes to the park to fish at Brown’s Lake. He said he is thankful for the new amenities.

“It’s always good, especially for families,” he said. “I mean families don’t want to come to a park that’s not kept up, so it means a lot.”

Everything you need to know about 2022 Saturday in the Park

Enjoying the park is not possible if the road to get there is unsafe.

Dan Heissel is the director of the Woodbury County Conservation Board. He said implementing a new concrete road throughout the park was crucial and the county has more upgrades planned later this year.

“Not only is the campground close to completion, we’re getting closer to our beach house and the beach,” Heissel said. “That, unfortunately, is going to eek on into the summer because of the supply issue. We’ve got stuff that we can’t get to finish the building.”

Heissel said some problems are out of the county’s control. The water level at brown’s lake is less than three inches away from its shallowest depth in recorded history. Heissel said low water is a frustrating dilemma for lakes throughout Siouxland.

“You got Blue Lake to the south. You’ve got Spirit Lake, up at the lakes is down,” he said. “It’s the groundwater level. Until we get back into a normal cycle of rain, there’s nothing we can do to help this lake get any higher.”

Heissel said Brown’s Lake dropped by three inches last week and the 600-acre lake would need will millions of gallons of water to get the water level back to normal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

The volunteers that make Saturday in the Park possible

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Like many of Siouxland’s most-beloved events, Saturday in the Park wouldn’t be possible without the time and effort of volunteers. Dozens of Siouxlanders showed up every day in the weeks before Saturday in the Park getting things ready for Sioux City’s biggest summer event. The day of the festival, they increase efforts: running stands, moving gear, working security, and so much more and it’s all to make the event run as smoothly as possible.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

July 3rd: Sizzling Independence Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 72° with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Expect the wind to blow out of the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH. Hotter weather awaits for the 4th of July as we soar up to 98°. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salix, IA
State
Iowa State
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spirit Lake, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Rights#Fish
KCAU 9 News

Officials respond to Sioux County drowning

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials in Sioux County investigated a drowning at a pond in Sioux County Monday. At 3:56 p.m., Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a drowning at a pond north of Rock Valley. A release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office states that the man...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
harlanonline.com

Rasmussens will celebrate 50th anniversary

 DEFIANCE -- Rick and Paulette (Ahrenholtz) Rasmussen of Defiance will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary July 1.  The couple married July 1, 1972 at Defiance United Methodist Church. Rick is a retired farmer and Shelby County Farmers Mutual Insurance manager. Paulette is a retired Harlan Community School counselor.  Family includes...
DEFIANCE, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy