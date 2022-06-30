ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Jaguar Coach Richie Riley coaching kids this summer

By Randy Patrick
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools out and many kids are taking part in summer camps. Baseball, football, soccer and basketball camps are going strong in the month of June.

At the University of South Alabama, Coach Richie Riley wrapped up his 8 to 14-year-old camp Wednesday at Jaguar Gym. It was the final day of camp and it was Jersey Day. Coach Riley encouraged his campers to wear a jersey of their favorite player or team. Riley is a big Kobe Bryant fan and basketball is big in the Riley family, and a family that camps together, stays together.

“I had a decision to make because I got a lot of jerseys. I’m a big fan of jerseys, I’ve carried that over to my kids. I’ve got a 8-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 1-year-old and they’re all at camp today with jerseys on,” said Riley.

“And it’s really cool to see the kids come out and who their favorite players are, what type of jerseys they’re going to wear. This group of kids that we’ve had for camp has been incredible. They’ve wanted to learn, they came with energy every single day, they’ve embraced coaching and it’s fun. 8 to14-year-old kids and the community here in Mobile is really important to us as a program. It has been the whole time I’ve been here.”

